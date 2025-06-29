3 people killed, 50 hurt in stampede at temple in Puri

09:38

The mourning relatives of the stampede victims at a hospital in Puri, Odisha.





The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple, Puri district collector Siddharth S Swain said.





The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, he said.





The deceased were identified as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh, and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna.





The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway. -- PTI

At least three persons were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede that took place near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri on Sunday, a senior official said.