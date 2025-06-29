HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 people killed, 50 hurt in stampede at temple in Puri

Sun, 29 June 2025
Share:
09:38
The mourning relatives of the stampede victims at a hospital in Puri, Odisha.ANI on X
The mourning relatives of the stampede victims at a hospital in Puri, Odisha.ANI on X
At least three persons were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede that took place near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri on Sunday, a senior official said. 

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple, Puri district collector Siddharth S Swain said. 

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, he said. 

The deceased were identified as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh, and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna. 

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 people killed, 50 hurt in stampede at temple in Puri
LIVE! 3 people killed, 50 hurt in stampede at temple in Puri

India slams Pak for dragging it into Waziristan attack
India slams Pak for dragging it into Waziristan attack

At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack on Saturday.

Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action
Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired superintendent engineer, he added.

RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation
RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation

Ghaziabad woman files complaint against RCB pacer Yash Dayal alleging exploitation on pretext of marriage.

Hamas leader Issa, Oct 7 attack mastermind, killed by IDF
Hamas leader Issa, Oct 7 attack mastermind, killed by IDF

The IDF in a late Saturday night post said that Issa was one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD