2 militants arrested in Manipur

Sun, 29 June 2025
Security forces arrested two militants belonging to proscribed outfits from Manipur's Bishnupur and Tengnoupal districts, the police said on Sunday. 

The arrests were made on Saturday. 

One active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) was apprehended from his residence at Oinam Ushakhangdabi in Bishnupur, while a member of the outlawed Peoples' Liberation Army was held in Tengnoupal along the India-Myanmar border, a police officer said. 

Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition, including a rifle, guns, live cartridges and a hand grenade, during an operation near Ngariyan Hill in Imphal East district on Friday, he said. 

Meanwhile, in Tengnoupal district, personnel of the bomb disposal squad neutralised an "old unexploded bomb' after being informed of its presence by locals, the officer added. -- PTI

