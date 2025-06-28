HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
We see 16 sunrises, 16 sunsets every day: Shuks to PM

Sat, 28 June 2025
19:29
Describing his space journey, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla told Prime Minister Narendr Modi that he sees sunrise and sunset 16 times a day from the orbit.

""Everything is different here. We trained for a year and I learnt about different systems...but after coming here, everything changed...Here, even small things are different because there is no gravity in space...Sleeping here is a big challenge...It takes some time to get used to this environment"

"A short while ago, when I was looking out of the window, we were flying over Hawaii. We see sunrise and sunset 16 times a day from the orbit...Our nation is moving forward at a very great pace...," he added.

When the PM asked him if he had the 'gajar ka halwa' he took along with him, the Group Captain said, "Yes, I bought gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa and aam ras. I wanted everyone who has joined me from other countries to enjoy the rich Indian culinary. All of us had it together and everyone liked it."

Shukla created history on Wednesday by embarking on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, along with three other astronauts.

Jain currently heads RAW's Aviation Research Centre (ARC), which deals with aerial surveillance, among others.

Among the 24 injured are 14 civilians, including women and children, with several said to be in critical condition.

