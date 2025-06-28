We see 16 sunrises, 16 sunsets every day: Shuks to PM

19:29

Describing his space journey, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla told Prime Minister Narendr Modi that he sees sunrise and sunset 16 times a day from the orbit.





""Everything is different here. We trained for a year and I learnt about different systems...but after coming here, everything changed...Here, even small things are different because there is no gravity in space...Sleeping here is a big challenge...It takes some time to get used to this environment"





"A short while ago, when I was looking out of the window, we were flying over Hawaii. We see sunrise and sunset 16 times a day from the orbit...Our nation is moving forward at a very great pace...," he added.





When the PM asked him if he had the 'gajar ka halwa' he took along with him, the Group Captain said, "Yes, I bought gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa and aam ras. I wanted everyone who has joined me from other countries to enjoy the rich Indian culinary. All of us had it together and everyone liked it."