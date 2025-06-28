HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Shubh-aarambh' of new era: Modi to Shubhanshu

Sat, 28 June 2025
19:12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station.

In his interaction with the Indian astronaut, Modi told Shukla, "You are farthest from India but closest to Indians' heart."

Citing that his name itself has "Shubh" (auspicious) in it, the PM said that the Group Captain's successful journey to space marks the "shubh-aarambh" (auspicious beginning) of a new era for the youth of the nation.

"Aapke naam mein bhi shubh hai aur aapki yatra naye yug ka shubharambh bhi hai," Modi told Shubhanshu.

Answering the Prime Minister, the astronaut said it is "not my journey alone but also our country's", adding that he is absorbing these new experiences like a sponge.

"Thank you, PM Modi, for your wishes and the wishes of 140 crore Indians. I am fine and safe here. I am feeling very good, this is a new experience...This journey is not only mine but the journey of the whole nation...Under your leadership, today's India offers numerous opportunities to fulfil their dreams...I am feeling very proud to represent India here," Shukla said.

Shukla created history on Wednesday by embarking on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, along with three other astronauts.

