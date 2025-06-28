Shefali Jariwala's body found at her home: Cops

10:06

As per media reports, Jariwala died of a heart attack, though there was no official statement yet from the family or her representatives. -- PTI





IMAGE: Teams of Mumbai police and forensics department arrive at the residence of actress-model Shefali Jariwala. Photograph: ANI on X

The cause behind actor Shefali Jariwala's death is yet to be ascertained and her body has been taken for postmortem, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday."Her body was found at her residence in Andheri. The police received the information at 1 am (Saturday). Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of her death is not yet clear," police stated.A mobile forensic unit and a team of Mumbai Police reached the actor's apartment in the Golden Rays-Y building, an official said.Jariwala, 42, was best known for her iconic singleShe was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi."She was brought to the hospital around 11:15 pm (Friday). The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival," a hospital source said.