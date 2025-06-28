Shefali Jariwala's autopsy done, cause of death...: Cops

20:34

An autopsy has been performed on 42-year-old actor Shefali Jariwala's body, and the opinion about her cause of death has been "reserved", a police official said on Saturday.





As the cause of death is not yet clear, the Mumbai police have registered an accidental death report (ADR), he said.





The police received the information about her death at 1 am (Saturday), the official said. The body was sent to the civic-run Cooper hospital for post-mortem, he said.





"The autopsy has been done, but the opinion on the cause of death has been reserved. Based on preliminary information, it appears to be a natural death, and there was no foul play," the official said.





Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, on Friday night.

"She was brought to the hospital around 11:15 pm (Friday). The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival," a hospital source said.





After being informed about her death, a mobile forensic unit and a police team reached the actor's apartment in the Golden Rays-Y building, an official said. -- PTI