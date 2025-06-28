HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shefali Jariwala cremated; family, friends pay last respects

Sat, 28 June 2025
20:12
The last rites of Shefali Jariwala, the actor known for her iconic single Kaanta Laga, were performed at a crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday evening in the presence of her friends and family.
 
Jariwala passed away on Friday night at the age of 42. Many media reports claim that she died due to a cardiac arrest, though the official cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

Her funeral was held Oshiwara Hindu crematorium. The last rites were performed by Jariwala's actor-husband Parag Tyagi, her father Satish Jariwala, and younger sister Shivani Jariwala.

Several friends from the industry, including Mika Singh, Vikas Gupta, Shehnaz Gill, Bhaktiyaar Irani, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Ashok Pandit, were present at the crematorium.

On Friday night, Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband. Her body later was taken to the Cooper hospital for postmortem.

"She was brought to the Bellevue Multispeciality hospital around 11:15 pm. The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival," a hospital source said.

Celebrities including playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, Aarti Singh, Hindustani Bhau, Mahira Khan, Rashmi Desai, Vikas Gupta, and director duo Vijay Sapru and Radhika Rao, among others, arrived at her residence in suburban Andheri to offer their condolences to the family. -- PTI

