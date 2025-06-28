HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Religious sites in Mumbai now 'loudspeaker-free': Police chief

Sat, 28 June 2025
21:49
Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti on Saturday asserted that the city is now entirely free of directional loudspeakers after its personnel successfully completed a comprehensive crackdown on public address systems at all religious structures.

"All loudspeakers from religious structures have been removed. Mumbai is now loudspeaker-free from all religious structures," Bharti told PTI.

The police commissioner, refuting claims of selective targeting, made it clear that religious structures of a particular community had not been singled out and stressed that the operation was conducted methodically, in line with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's directive for proper and non-arbitrary action.

"We engaged in deliberations with community and religious leaders and also political party leaders and prevailed upon them," Bharti explained, highlighting the collaborative approach taken before implementing the measures.

This action follows an order issued by the Bombay High Court in January this year, in which the police were directed to take prompt action against loudspeakers violating noise pollution norms and rules.

The high court reiterated that the use of loudspeakers is not considered an essential part of any religion.

Commenting about the scale of the operation, the police chief said, "We have removed around 1,500 directional loudspeakers from religious structures across the city. The police will also ensure that such loudspeakers are not put up again."

While the ban on permanent loudspeakers is now in effect, the police commissioner clarified that temporary permissions for the use of loudspeakers will be granted during religious festivals.

The high court, in its order, had noted that noise was a major health hazard and no one can claim that their rights are affected in any manner if he or she is denied permission to use loudspeakers.

Mumbai was a cosmopolitan city, and obviously, there were persons of different religions in every part of the city, the court had said. -- PTI

