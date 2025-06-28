Rain lashes parts of Delhi; IMD issues 'orange' alert

20:03

Parts of the national capital received rain on Saturday with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers and placing the city under an 'orange' alert.

According to the weather office, areas in east, west, south, and southeast Delhi have recorded rainfall.





In its latest forecast, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds at speeds of 30 to ?50 kilometre per hour is likely in Delhi over the next few hours.





The city remains under an 'orange' alert which signifies 'be prepared' as per the IMD's colour code.





Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, the department said.





The relative humidity was recorded at 72 per cent at 8.30 am.





The city's air quality was in the "satisfactory" category at 10 am with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.





An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. -- PTI