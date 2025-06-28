HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
py craft master Parag Jain appointed new RAW chief

Sat, 28 June 2025
Senior IPS officer Parag Jain, widely known for his expertise in intelligence gathering and affairs related to India's neighbourhood, has been appointed as the new head of the country's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), officials said on Saturday.
   
Jain is currently the second senior-most officer in the RAW, after outgoing chief Ravi Sinha.
 
He will serve a two-year tenure after taking over from Sinha, who retires on June 30, the officials said.
 
Jain currently heads RAW's Aviation Research Centre (ARC), which deals with aerial surveillance, among others.
 
Jain, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Punjab cadre, brings over two decades of experience within RAW to his new role.
 
His career includes significant operational contributions during the height of terrorism in Punjab, where he served as SSP and Deputy Inspector General of Police in various districts.
 
Within RAW, Jain has extensively handled the Pakistan desk, with tenures in Jammu and Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370, the officials said.
 
Jain has also served in Indian Missions in Sri Lanka and Canada. During his tenure in Canada, he monitored Khalistani terror modules operating from there. -- PTI 

