Prominent Telugu news anchor dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Sat, 28 June 2025
14:35
image
A 40-year-old journalist and news presenter of a prominent Telugu channel allegedly died by suicide, police said on Saturday.

Swecha V was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence here on Friday night.

A case of suicide was registered following a complaint lodged by her father who named an individual he holds responsible for his daughter's death, police added.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao offered his condolences on the demise of the news anchor.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a fierce journalist, writer and a dedicated Telanganite. I am at loss for words," he said in a post on X.

"To everyone reading this - if you ever feel that life is tough, please don't hesitate to reach out to a professional. Life is meant to be lived and there is always support available," Rama Rao said. -- PTI 

