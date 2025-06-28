HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Police forms 5-member SIT to probe Kolkata gangrape

Sat, 28 June 2025
18:27
The Kolkata Police on Saturday formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the alleged gang rape of a student by her seniors inside a law college in the city, an officer said.

The five-member SIT would be led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, he said.

"An SIT has been formed to probe into the alleged crime. It will start its investigation immediately," the officer said.

A 24-year-old student of the South Calcutta Law College was allegedly raped by three persons, including an alumnus of the institution, in the guard's room on June 25.

Following her complaint, the police arrested prime accused Manojit Mishra, Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed. 

The guard of the college was also arrested on Saturday morning. -- PTI 

