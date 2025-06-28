HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Now, Bihar woman with help of lover kills her husband

Sat, 28 June 2025
17:34
image
A woman has been arrested for allegedly plotting and executing the murder of her husband with the help of her lover in Bihar's Aurangabad district, police said on Saturday.

The woman was apprehended on June 25 after the recovery of the body of her husband Bikku from a field in Amauna village under the jurisdiction of Bandeya Police Station, a senior officer said. 

Talking to PTI, Daudnagar (Aurangabad) Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kumar Rishiraj said, "The body, which was recovered on June 21, bore external injury marks. The body was sent for the post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations and statements by the deceased family members suggested that Bikku was murdered."

The investigation team found that the wife of the deceased hatched a conspiracy to kill her husband with the help of her lover, he said. 

"The woman was arrested on June 25, and she admitted the crime. The plot was executed by both the woman and her lover," the SDPO said without giving details about "how Bikku was killed".

A search has been launched to arrest the woman's lover, the police officer added.

