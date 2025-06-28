HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kolkata student gang-rape: College security guard held

Sat, 28 June 2025
12:48
The police on Saturday arrested a security guard of the Kolkata law college where a first-year student was raped allegedly by three men including an alumnus earlier this week, an officer said.

With this, the total number of arrests reached four in the crime that took place inside the guard's room on the college premises. 
 
The guard, who was detained by the police for questioning, was arrested later, the officer said. 
 
"The security guard was arrested this morning after we found that his replies were incoherent. His presence at the college has been captured in the CCTV installed in the college," he said. 

The guard failed to carry out his duty, the officer said adding that the police were trying to find out whether he was alone on duty at that time or not.
 
The incident occurred at the South Calcutta Law College on the evening of June 25.

"The guard has been inconsistent with his answers on why he did not act accordingly and stopped the three accused from committing the crime. Also, he needs to reply on why and whose instructions he left his room. This is also a kind of involvement in the crime," the officer said.

The victim, in her written complaint to the police, alleged that the security guard did not help her. -- PTI

