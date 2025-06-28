HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ileana D'Cruz welcomes 2nd son

Sat, 28 June 2025
13:26
Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz announced the birth of her second child with her husband, Michael Dolan.
 
D'Cruz shared the news on her Instagram handle on Saturday with a post of her newborn son, Keanu Rafe Dolan. He was born on June 19. 

"Introducing Keanu Rafe Dolan. Born on June 19th, 2025," the text over the picture read. "Our hearts are so full," she captioned the post.

Many celebrities went on to congratulate the couple in the comment section. 

"Congratulations my ilu," Athiya Shetty wrote. 

Vidya Balan wrote, "Congratulations and God bless all of you."

"Congratulations beautiful," said Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

D'Cruz and Dolan married in May 2023 and welcomed their first child, a son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023. 

Her latest work is Do Aur Do Pyaar. The romantic comedy released in April 2024 and was directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. 

It also featured Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Balan in the lead roles. -- PTI 

