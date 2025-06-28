Ex-SIMI office-bearer Saquib Nachan dies in Delhi hospital

17:04

Saquib Nachan, a former office-bearer of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), died in a Delhi hospital on Saturday, days after suffering a brain haemorrhage, an official said.





Nachan, a resident of the Padgha area in Maharashtra's Thane district, had been admitted to a private hospital in the national capital for the last four days, the official said.





In 2023, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had carried out searches at Padgha as part of a nationwide crackdown on the terror outfit ISIS and arrested several persons, including Nachan.





The ex-SIMI office-bearer, who was lodged in the Tihar prison, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday (June 24) after his health deteriorated, the official said.





Doctors later confirmed that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage, he said.

His condition worsened on Saturday, and he died at 12.10 pm, the official said.





"His body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem, and his last rites will be performed on Sunday at Borivali village near Padgha," he said. -- PTI