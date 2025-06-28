HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chennai-bound AI flight returns to Mumbai due to 'burning smell' in cabin

Sat, 28 June 2025
20:55
A Chennai-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Mumbai on Saturday due to a "burning smell" in the cabin.
   
The aircraft, however, landed back safely, Air India said in a statement.
 
"Air India flight AI 639, operating from Mumbai to Chennai, on Friday, June 27, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin," the airline said in a statement.
 
The flight landed "safely" back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated, Air India said without giving specific details.
 
The airline further said its ground teams in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption. -- PTI 

