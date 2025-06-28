Body of another pilgrim found, toll in U'khand bus accident rises to 4

00:37





The toll in Thursday's accident has mounted to four now with this recovery, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said.





The fourth body retrieved on Friday was identified as that of 55-year-old Sanjay Soni, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, he said.





The body will be handed over to his family members after necessary formalities, he added.





Three bodies were found on Thursday. Eight people are still missing and search and rescue operation is on, the SP said.





Disaster management secretary Vinod Kumar Suman in Dehradun said the bus that plunged into the river has not been traced. -- PTI

