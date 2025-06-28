HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Body of another pilgrim found, toll in U'khand bus accident rises to 4

Sat, 28 June 2025
The body of another pilgrim was retrieved on Friday from the Alaknanda river as SDRF personnel on board a raft scoured its swirling waters in search of pilgrims who went missing after a 31-seater bus taking them to Badrinath fell into the river near Gholtir between Rudraprayag and Gauchar a day ago. 

The toll in Thursday's accident has mounted to four now with this recovery, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said. 

The fourth body retrieved on Friday was identified as that of 55-year-old Sanjay Soni, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, he said. 

The body will be handed over to his family members after necessary formalities, he added. 

Three bodies were found on Thursday. Eight people are still missing and search and rescue operation is on, the SP said. 

Disaster management secretary Vinod Kumar Suman in Dehradun said the bus that plunged into the river has not been traced. -- PTI

