HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bangladesh pays $384 mn to Adani to clear major portion of power dues

Sat, 28 June 2025
Share:
13:21
image
Bangladesh paid USD 384 million to Adani Power in June, significantly reducing its outstanding dues under a power supply agreement with the Indian firm, according to sources.
   
In June (till June 27), Bangladesh has paid USD 384 million of the committed USD 437 million to be paid during the month, two sources aware of the matter said.
 
This would clear Bangladesh's "admitted" claims till March 31.
 
With this, Adani's "claimed" dues, while still substantial, will come down to around USD 500 million (assuming Bangladesh meets its month-end commitment), they said.
 
Bangladesh has struggled to meet its payment obligations under the 2017 deal, as rising import costs following the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022 and domestic political turmoil - which led to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina - strained the country's finances.
 
As a result, Adani had halved supply last year and full supplies were resumed in March 2025 after the country's monthly payments started covering some of the dues.
 
With the latest payments, Bangladesh has paid nearly USD 1.5 billion of the roughly USD 2 billion total billed amount.
 
Adani has reportedly agreed to waive late payment surcharge (LPS) for January-June period, amounting to about USD 20 million, if Bangladesh keeps its payment commitment.
 
Sources said both parties are engaged in discussion to resolve some issues related to coal cost and plant capacity calculations. These are the key reasons behind the difference between "claimed" and "admitted" dues.
 
When contacted, an Adani Power spokesperson confirmed the payments but didn't share details on "claimed" and "agreed" dues stating these discussions are private.
 
The 2017 power supply deal between Adani Power and Bangladesh had come in for scrutiny after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government last year. Interim government, led by Nobel Peace prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, called for the formation of a high-level committee, comprising energy and legal experts, to re-examine the power purchase agreement (PPA).
 
Under the 2017 deal, Adani Power's Godda power plant in Jharkhand was to supply 100 per cent of the electricity generated from burning coal, to Bangladesh for a period of 25 years.
 
After payment defaults, Adani had cut supplies by half in November 2024. It restored full electricity supply, which is around 1,600 MW, in March after the country reduced liabilities.
 
Bangladesh stepped up repayments from July last year, clearing monthly dues. This came after the country suffered from increased power shortages in rural areas. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kolkata student gang-rape: College security guard held
LIVE! Kolkata student gang-rape: College security guard held

After row, Prada breaks silence over 'Kolhapuri chappals'
After row, Prada breaks silence over 'Kolhapuri chappals'

Artisans from Maharashtra have cried foul after footwear similar to the famous Kolhapuri chappals featured in Prada's show. They alleged violation of geographical identification (GI) rights.

Muslim woman alleges forced conversion in UP
Muslim woman alleges forced conversion in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A shocking incident of forced religious conversion, sexual exploitation, extortion, blackmailing and humiliation of a woman came to light in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Friday, a senior police official...

Actor Shefali Jariwala dead; cause of death unclear
Actor Shefali Jariwala dead; cause of death unclear

Actor Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic single Kaanta Laga, passed away Friday night, a hospital source said.

No need for socialism, secularism in India: Shivraj
No need for socialism, secularism in India: Shivraj

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said 'there is no need for socialism in India', adding 'secularism is not the core of our culture'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD