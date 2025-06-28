HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Actress Shefali Jariwala dies; cause of death unclear

Sat, 28 June 2025
Share:
08:26
image
Shefali Jariwala, the actor and dancer best known for her iconic role in the hit music video Kaanta Laga, has passed away at the age of 42.

Jariwala, who rose to fame in the early 2000s, was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on Friday, but doctors reportedly declared her dead upon arrival.

The cause of her death remains unclear, though some sources suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Her family has yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances of her passing.

Mumbai Police sources have confirmed the news of her death. 

"Actress Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42. Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area of Mumbai," a police source said, adding that the body was found at Jariwala's residence in Andheri.

Authorities received the report at around 1 am, and the body was subsequently transferred to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

However, the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

Jariwala's death was also confirmed by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, which expressed its sorrow on the social media platform X.

'Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time,' the association wrote.

Jariwala was best known for her 2002 appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga, which became an instant sensation and is still remembered as a defining moment in Indian pop culture.

She later expanded her career into Bollywood with notable roles in the 2004 hit film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where she starred alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The actress also gained recognition on television, appearing in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Beyond her career in entertainment, Jariwala was a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and women's empowerment.

She openly spoke about her battle with epilepsy and used her platform to inspire others facing similar struggles.

Her untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left her fans in mourning.Jariwala is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi, with whom she shared a strong bond both on and off-screen.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ABS mandatory for all two-wheelers from Jan 2026: Govt
LIVE! ABS mandatory for all two-wheelers from Jan 2026: Govt

Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC
Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC

A first-year student of a law college in south Kolkata was allegedly "gang-raped" inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution, a police officer said on Friday.

Medical test confirms gang rape of Kolkata law student
Medical test confirms gang rape of Kolkata law student

To a question, the officer said that the prime accused, an ex-student of the college and a practising criminal lawyer, raped her while the other two stood guard outside the room.

Naked, tied-up: 42 rescued from Noida old-age home
Naked, tied-up: 42 rescued from Noida old-age home

Forty-two elderly people were rescued from an 'illegal' old-age home after a police raid at the institution found some women tied up, many residents without clothes and others in 'basement-like' rooms, officials said.

Great deal with India coming up, says Trump
Great deal with India coming up, says Trump

United States President Donald Trump said a 'very big' trade deal is on cards with India, hinting at significant progress in the negotiation process of a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement between the two countries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD