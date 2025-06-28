HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ABS mandatory for all two-wheelers from Jan 2026: Govt

Sat, 28 June 2025
File image
The transport ministry has made the anti-lock braking system mandatory for all new two-wheelers manufactured after January next year, irrespective of engine capacity, to enhance riders' safety.

The ministry, in a notification, said that at the time of purchase of a two-wheeler, the manufacturer will supply two protective headgear, conforming to specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

"Provided further that vehicles of category L2 manufactured on and after 1st January 2026, in case of all models, shall be fitted with Anti-lock Braking System conforming to the IS14664:2010," a notification said.

The anti-lock braking system is designed to prevent wheel lock-up during sudden braking, reducing the likelihood of skidding and crashing.                 

According to the government's latest data, two-wheelers were involved in nearly 20 per cent of India's 1,51,997 road accidents in 2022. -- PTI

