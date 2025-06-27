HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Zara Chowdhary wins 2025 Shakti Bhatt Prize

Fri, 27 June 2025
16:02
Zara Chowdhary is the winner of the 2025 Shakti Bhatt Prize. Her lacerating debut memoir, The Lucky Ones, mines generational family trauma to document three months of sectarian violence in Chowdhary's hometown of Ahmedabad. 

This brave and striking account, set among the fires of the 2002 riots, when Chowdhary was just sixteen, is also the story of a trapped, severely dysfunctional family caught up in the tides of Indian history.   

The Shakti Bhatt Prize will be discontinued after this year's award. We are pleased to end the prize the way it began, in 2008, by awarding a debut author. 

Originally called The Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize, in later years it became a prize that honoured a writer's body of work. Set up at a time when prizes were rare and first books unsung, the Shakti Bhatt Prize has become less relevant in the current scenario, where literary prizes abound.   For seventeen years, the Shakti Bhatt Prize recognised and celebrated literature from the South Asian subcontinent, awarding writers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and every corner of India. Administered, judged, curated and funded by writers, the Prize was always independent and beholden to no corporate sponsors.   

The Shakti Bhatt Foundation which set up the prize would not have succeeded without the financial backing of senior journalist, author and Padma Bhushan recipient TJS George, and contributions from journalist Sheela Bhatt and Hitachi America Professor of Engineering emeritus at Stanford University and Padma Bhushan awardee, Professor Thomas Kailath. Author Arshia Sattar, longtime friend and supporter of the SBF, spearheaded sustained outreach without which the prize would have gone largely unnoticed. Special thanks to Priti Paul of the Apeejay Group for her personal generosity; to the writers Anjum Hasan and Zac O'Yeah, who were early judges; and to the publishers who took a chance on unknown authors who went on to win the prize. Delhi-based writers who helped in the initial years include Pragya Tiwari, Nilanjana Roy, Samit Basu, Mridula Koshy and Supriya Nair.

