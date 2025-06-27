HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US Air Force alarmed over China's 'Kill Web' threat

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
16:10
image
Leaders in the US Air Force have expressed worries regarding the missile capabilities of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its development of a "kill web," noting that the forthcoming budget request from the US Department of Defense emphasizes enhancing defenses in the Indo-Pacific due to the escalating threat from China, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Experts in the US believe that a full-scale invasion by China is both risky and improbable, suggesting that Beijing is more likely to adopt coercive measures such as political warfare or blockades to achieve its objectives.

High-ranking officers from the Air Force and the US Space Force, including US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Chief of Space Operations General Chance Saltzman, participated in a Senate subcommittee hearing to discuss the defence budget for the upcoming year. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajnath spoke of Sukhoi jets upgrade to Russian counterpart
LIVE! Rajnath spoke of Sukhoi jets upgrade to Russian counterpart

Naked, tied-up: 42 rescued from Noida old-age home
Naked, tied-up: 42 rescued from Noida old-age home

Forty-two elderly people were rescued from an 'illegal' old-age home after a police raid at the institution found some women tied up, many residents without clothes and others in 'basement-like' rooms, officials said.

Seniors gang rape Kolkata college student, 3 held
Seniors gang rape Kolkata college student, 3 held

A college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday.

Etawah tonsure: 'Knowledge does not discriminate on caste'
Etawah tonsure: 'Knowledge does not discriminate on caste'

In response to the recent incident in Etawah where a non-Brahmin kathavachak (religious storyteller) was allegedly assaulted and tonsured, the Kashi Vidvat Parishad, a prestigious council of Sanskrit scholars and experts on Hindu...

Jailed gangster's mother shot dead in Punjab
Jailed gangster's mother shot dead in Punjab

Harjit Kaur (52) was critically injured after the incident on Thursday at around 9:30 pm and was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, but she succumbed to the bullet injuries, a senior police official said over the phone.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD