Union minister Scindia suffers bee sting

Fri, 27 June 2025
09:10
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was stung in the finger by a suspected bee during a train launch event in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district on Thursday, according to eyewitnesses.

The minister was greeting people at the Ashoknagar station after getting down from the newly launched Gwalior-Bengaluru weekly express train service when the sting happened.

Once on the dais, the minister was seen wincing in pain as he kept pressing his finger. His staff quickly summoned doctors from the ambulance that accompanied his entourage as part of protocol.

A clip of the incident available with PTI Videos shows the doctors treating Scindia's finger with forceps.

Later, when asked if he was feeling fine, Scindia told PTI: "Yes."

After flagging off the train from Gwalior, Scindia travelled in it up to Ashoknagar and greeted the public en route in Shivpuri and Guna.

The much-awaited direct weekly train service between Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, started on Thursday.

Scindia showed the green flag to the train at the Gwalior station, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took part in the flagging off ceremony virtually from Jabalpur and Delhi, respectively. -- PTI

