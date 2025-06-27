Train fares will be hiked in stages: Union Minister Somanna

20:09





Hinting that there may be a gradual hike in fares, the minister said, "Discussion is going on and we are proceeding stage by stage."





Somanna was responding to a question from a reporter on the possible additional fare increase following the July 1 increase in AC class railway fares.





Asked if a railway station would be built at Parandur, where a greenfield airport has been proposed for Chennai, the union minister replied, "No final decision has been made yet. Discussions are still underway."





Earlier, Somanna conducted a window trailing inspection in the Chennai-Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section, reviewing operational and safety aspects with DRM Chennai Viswanath B Eerya and other officials. PTI

Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Friday said train fares will be raised in stages without affecting the commuters.