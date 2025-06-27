HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
T'gana teacher suspended for bringing animal brain to class

Fri, 27 June 2025
A case has been filed against a government school teacher in Vikarabad district after she allegedly brought an animal brain to class to explain its anatomy, the police said on Friday. 

Some students claimed the teacher told them it was a cow's brain. 

However, the police said the animal species is yet to be confirmed. 

A case under the Cow Slaughter Act has been registered against the science teacher, who allegedly showed the brain to Class 10 students on June 24. 

The police said the case was registered following a complaint by the school's headmaster. 

The incident triggered protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other groups, who accused the teacher of hurting religious sentiments. 

They submitted a memorandum to education department officials demanding action. 

The teacher was suspended based on a preliminary report by education officials, pending a detailed inquiry. 

The mandal education officer visited the school as part of the inquiry, an official said. -- PTI

