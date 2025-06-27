HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tejashwi CM face for mahagathbandhan in Bihar polls

Fri, 27 June 2025
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday said if the 'Mahagathbandhan' gets a majority in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, the chief minister will be from the RJD, and added that there was "no confusion or dispute" over Tejashwi Yadav being the main face for the CM's post. 

He, however, asserted that issues would be paramount in the polls and there was "a conspiracy" by rivals to divert attention by raking up the matter of the coalition's CM face. 

Claiming that as soon as the BJP gets a chance it will remove Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and replace him with its own leader in Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar alleged that the BJP is following its standard template -- to first take the support of a regional party and then "slowly swallow it". 

In an interview with PTI, he claimed that "winds of change" are stronger than the last assembly polls in Bihar and the BJP is not raking up Operation Sindoor as a poll plank because it knows that the people of Bihar will respond negatively to it as they believe it to be a matter of the country's honour and no party should politicise it. 

Explaining the dynamics of the 'Mahagathbandhan' and rejecting the notion of senior and junior partners, Kumar said, "If you look at a car, the clutch is as important as the brake and the rear view mirror." 

"It is true that the RJD is the bigger party, has the more MLAs, it provides leadership to the 'Mahagathbandhan', they have the post of leader of the opposition. Naturally, it is their responsibility. "But all the constituent parties, now Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party is also part of the 'Mahagathbandhan'. Everyone has their own role," said Kumar, who is among the most prominent faces of the Congress in Bihar," he said. PTI

