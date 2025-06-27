HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Special court grants NIA 10-day remand of two Pahalgam terror accused

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
21:14
image
A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday granted a 10-day remand of the two accused who were arrested for harbouring Pakistani terrorists behind the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April, officials said. 

A local court had earlier granted the NIA a five-day remand of the two accused on Monday, which expired on Friday. 

The NIA produced the duo before the special NIA court, which granted a further 10-day remand, they said. 

The two men -- Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar of Batkote, Pahalgam; and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam -- were arrested by the NIA on Sunday in the first major breakthrough in the investigation into the April 22 attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and 16 others injured. 

According to the NIA, the arrested accused disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack and confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba. 

Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the terrorists at a seasonal 'dhok' (hut) in Hill Park before the attack, according to the NIA's findings. 

The two provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who, on the fateful afternoon, selectively targeted and killed tourists based on their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks in recent memory, the agency said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC
Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC

A first-year student of a law college in south Kolkata was allegedly "gang-raped" inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution, a police officer said on Friday.

LIVE! T'gana teacher suspended for bringing animal brain to class
LIVE! T'gana teacher suspended for bringing animal brain to class

JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC
JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC

During the hearing of the plea, the court asked the lawyer for the CBFC what the issue was with the name 'Janaki' now, when there were no such problems in the past when there were movies with that name.

SC stays enhanced payout in defence project near LAC
SC stays enhanced payout in defence project near LAC

The Centre told the bench that compensation to the beneficiaries was already paid and the land was acquired but subsequently, one person, on the strength of a power of attorney, filed a reference case.

'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'
'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'

'According to JP, Indira Gandhi was not much of a danger to democracy. He said, it was Sanjay Gandhi and his gang.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD