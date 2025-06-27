HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Sharad Pawar wants to know Sena-UBT, MNS plans on Hindi

Fri, 27 June 2025
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the people of Maharashtra are not anti-Hindi, but it is not right to impose the language on young students in Class 1-4. 

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, he said 55 per cent of the country's population speaks Hindi, and one cannot ignore it. A language row erupted in Maharashtra after the state government last week issued an amended order stating Hindi will generally be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5. 

"As per the order, if 20 students per grade in a school wish to study any other Indian language, they can opt out of Hindi. If such a demand arises, either a teacher will be appointed or the language will be taught online. It is not right to impose Hindi on students of Class 1-4. During this age, mother tongue is more important," Pawar said, adding that it would be in their interest after Class 5, as 55 per cent of the people in India speak the language. 

The veteran politician said the people of Maharashtra are not opposed to Hindi. Asked about the protests announced by Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Pawar said, "If the Thackerays want all political parties to join the protests, we need to know their stand and exact plans concerning this issue."

The Sena (UBT) and MNS on Thursday said they will oppose all attempts to impose Hindi on students of the state and asserted it was an attempt by the ruling dispensation to foist language emergency and remove Marathi-ness. Addressing separate press conferences, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced protests on July 7 and 5, respectively. PTI

