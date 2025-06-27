HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Security alert detected on one of Air India's aircraft

Fri, 27 June 2025
A non-specific security alert was detected on one of Air India's aircraft on Friday. The aircraft was cleared for the next flight after standard security procedures, the Air India spokesperson said. 

A statement issued by the Air India spokesperson said, "A non-specific security alert was detected on one of our aircraft. Standard security procedures were duly carried out, and the aircraft has been cleared for the next flight. Air India accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha Kolhapuri chappal artisans want Prada orders

Naked, tied-up: 42 rescued from Noida old-age home

Forty-two elderly people were rescued from an 'illegal' old-age home after a police raid at the institution found some women tied up, many residents without clothes and others in 'basement-like' rooms, officials said.

Seniors gang rape Kolkata college student, 3 held

A college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday.

Etawah tonsure: 'Knowledge does not discriminate on caste'

In response to the recent incident in Etawah where a non-Brahmin kathavachak (religious storyteller) was allegedly assaulted and tonsured, the Kashi Vidvat Parishad, a prestigious council of Sanskrit scholars and experts on Hindu...

Jailed gangster's mother shot dead in Punjab

Harjit Kaur (52) was critically injured after the incident on Thursday at around 9:30 pm and was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, but she succumbed to the bullet injuries, a senior police official said over the phone.

