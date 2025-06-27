HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee rises 24 paise to close at 85.48 against US dollar

Fri, 27 June 2025
18:28
The rupee rose 24 paise to close at 85.48 (provisional) against the greenback on Friday on the back of strong FII inflows and firm domestic equity markets. 

Lower level of American currency index also favoured the Indian currency though an uptrend in crude oil prices capped its gain, forex traders said. 

Foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 12,594.38 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.50 against the dollar and traded in the range of 85.43-85.65 before settling at 85.48 (provisional), up 24 from its previous close. 

The local unit rose 36 paise to close at 85.72 against the US dollar on Thursday. -- PTI

