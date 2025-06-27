Rupee rises 24 paise to close at 85.48 against US dollar

18:28





Lower level of American currency index also favoured the Indian currency though an uptrend in crude oil prices capped its gain, forex traders said.





Foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 12,594.38 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.50 against the dollar and traded in the range of 85.43-85.65 before settling at 85.48 (provisional), up 24 from its previous close.





The rupee rose 24 paise to close at 85.48 (provisional) against the greenback on Friday on the back of strong FII inflows and firm domestic equity markets.