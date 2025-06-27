HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RSS mask comes off; it wants 'Manusmriti', not Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
20:36
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the mask of the RSS has come off again as it wants 'Manusmriti' and not the Constitution, after the general secretary of the organisation, Dattatreya Hosabale, sought a review of the words "socialist" and "secular" in the Preamble to the Constitution. 

"The mask of RSS has come off again. The Constitution irks them because it speaks of equality, secularism and justice," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X. 

"The RSS, BJP do not want the Constitution, they want 'Manusmriti'. They aim to strip the marginalised and poor of their rights and enslave them again. Snatching a powerful weapon like the Constitution from them is their real agenda," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged. 

"The RSS should stop dreaming this dream -- we will never let it succeed. Every patriotic Indian will defend the Constitution until their last breath," Gandhi asserted. 

Addressing an event organised here on Emergency on Thursday, Hosabale said, "The Preamble to the Constitution Baba Saheb Ambedkar made never had these words. During Emergency, when fundamental rights were suspended, Parliament did not work, the judiciary became lame, then these words were added." 

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary said discussions were held on this issue later but no effort was made to remove those words from the Preamble. 

"So whether those words should remain in the Preamble should be considered," he added.

TOP STORIES

Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC
Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC

A first-year student of a law college in south Kolkata was allegedly "gang-raped" inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution, a police officer said on Friday.

LIVE! T'gana teacher suspended for bringing animal brain to class
LIVE! T'gana teacher suspended for bringing animal brain to class

JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC
JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC

During the hearing of the plea, the court asked the lawyer for the CBFC what the issue was with the name 'Janaki' now, when there were no such problems in the past when there were movies with that name.

SC stays enhanced payout in defence project near LAC
SC stays enhanced payout in defence project near LAC

The Centre told the bench that compensation to the beneficiaries was already paid and the land was acquired but subsequently, one person, on the strength of a power of attorney, filed a reference case.

'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'
'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'

'According to JP, Indira Gandhi was not much of a danger to democracy. He said, it was Sanjay Gandhi and his gang.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD