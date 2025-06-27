HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rail services to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, south Assam remain disrupted for 5th day

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
20:52
image
Rail services to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and parts of southern Assam remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, even as the Northeast Frontier Railway claimed steady progress in restoring the affected Lumding-Badarpur hill section. 

NFR general manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava visited the site to review the situation and assess the progress, an official statement said. 

"Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is progressing rapidly towards early restoration of the affected location between KM 108/6-8 in the Lumding Badarpur Hill Section, which was severely impacted by multiple instances of earth slips due to heavy rainfall," it said. 

Shrivastava, who visited the site to review the ground situation, directed that maximum manpower and machinery be deployed to expedite the restoration process and ensure early resumption of train services. 

As part of the restoration efforts, around 20,000 cubic metres of earth that came down from the hill slope are being removed for track fitting, with 14,100 cubic metres already completed. 

From the track area itself, 3,000 cubic metres of earth were targeted for removal, of which 2,850 cubic metres have already been cleared, it added. 

In addition, a massive 1,27,000 cubic metres of earth have been removed from vulnerable hill slopes. 

Drainage improvement measures are also underway, including the construction of 600 metres of kutcha drains and the cleaning of 400 metres of existing hillside drains. 

"Until restoration is completed, it has been decided to cancel/partial cancel certain trains for the safety of passengers. Passengers are requested to stay updated through official railway communication channels for further information regarding train movements and restoration of services," it added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC
Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC

A first-year student of a law college in south Kolkata was allegedly "gang-raped" inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution, a police officer said on Friday.

LIVE! T'gana teacher suspended for bringing animal brain to class
LIVE! T'gana teacher suspended for bringing animal brain to class

JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC
JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC

During the hearing of the plea, the court asked the lawyer for the CBFC what the issue was with the name 'Janaki' now, when there were no such problems in the past when there were movies with that name.

SC stays enhanced payout in defence project near LAC
SC stays enhanced payout in defence project near LAC

The Centre told the bench that compensation to the beneficiaries was already paid and the land was acquired but subsequently, one person, on the strength of a power of attorney, filed a reference case.

'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'
'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'

'According to JP, Indira Gandhi was not much of a danger to democracy. He said, it was Sanjay Gandhi and his gang.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD