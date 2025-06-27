Narayana Murthy institutes scholarship for IIMA student

22:42

A view of the IIM-Ahmedabad campus/Courtesy Instagram





Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya Merit Scholarship, instituted by Murthy, honours Krishnayya, a pioneer in computer science, decision sciences, and management systems, who played a formative role in shaping the academic rigour of the institute, a release said.





The first scholarship and a memento were awarded today by Murthy to Viraj Modi, a student from the batch of 2024-2026, who scored the highest in the PGP-1, it added.





To be awarded annually, this full-fee, inflation-protected scholarship will support a second-year student from the flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), who has demonstrated exceptional academic performance in their first year and achieved the highest CGPA at the end of the first year of the PGP programme.





The scholarship, funded by Murthy for a period of 20 years, will fully cover the recipient's annual tuition fee, hostel expenses, course material, and mess charges for the duration of the two-year PGP programme.





This scholarship is not just a tribute to a great teacher, but a way to pass forward the values he stood for intellectual discipline, curiosity, and humility.





It is my privilege to honour Professor Krishnayya by supporting bright young minds at IIMA, and I hope this initiative encourages others to remember those who shaped their paths, he said.





Krishnayya was one of the earliest torchbearers of computing at IIMA a pioneer whose work shaped the foundations of systems thinking at the institute.





To see Murthy once his mentee, now a global leader, come back to honour that legacy through a 20-year scholarship is deeply moving, IIMA director Professor Bharat Bhasker said. -- PTI

Founder of Infosys and Catamaran Narayana Murthy has instituted a scholarship in the name of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) founding faculty member Jaswant G Krishnayya.