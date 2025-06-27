HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Narayana Murthy institutes scholarship for IIMA student

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
22:42
A view of the IIM-Ahmedabad campus/Courtesy Instagram
A view of the IIM-Ahmedabad campus/Courtesy Instagram
Founder of Infosys and Catamaran Narayana Murthy has instituted a scholarship in the name of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) founding faculty member Jaswant G Krishnayya. 

Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya Merit Scholarship, instituted by Murthy, honours Krishnayya, a pioneer in computer science, decision sciences, and management systems, who played a formative role in shaping the academic rigour of the institute, a release said. 

The first scholarship and a memento were awarded today by Murthy to Viraj Modi, a student from the batch of 2024-2026, who scored the highest in the PGP-1, it added. 

To be awarded annually, this full-fee, inflation-protected scholarship will support a second-year student from the flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), who has demonstrated exceptional academic performance in their first year and achieved the highest CGPA at the end of the first year of the PGP programme. 

The scholarship, funded by Murthy for a period of 20 years, will fully cover the recipient's annual tuition fee, hostel expenses, course material, and mess charges for the duration of the two-year PGP programme. 

This scholarship is not just a tribute to a great teacher, but a way to pass forward the values he stood for intellectual discipline, curiosity, and humility. 

It is my privilege to honour Professor Krishnayya by supporting bright young minds at IIMA, and I hope this initiative encourages others to remember those who shaped their paths, he said. 

Krishnayya was one of the earliest torchbearers of computing at IIMA a pioneer whose work shaped the foundations of systems thinking at the institute. 

To see Murthy once his mentee, now a global leader, come back to honour that legacy through a 20-year scholarship is deeply moving, IIMA director Professor Bharat Bhasker said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC
Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC

A first-year student of a law college in south Kolkata was allegedly "gang-raped" inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution, a police officer said on Friday.

LIVE! AI arm's 4 execs axed over office party days after crash
LIVE! AI arm's 4 execs axed over office party days after crash

India mulls to buy more S-400 missile systems from Russia
India mulls to buy more S-400 missile systems from Russia

The Indian side would prefer to get S-500 air defence system which has more range than the S-400 but it would require a clearance from the top Russian leadership for its sale, they said.

UK team arriving in Kerala to repair stranded F-35B jet
UK team arriving in Kerala to repair stranded F-35B jet

The aircraft is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport after developing an engineering issue, a British high commission spokesperson said on Friday.

F1: The Movie Review
F1: The Movie Review

F1: The Movie is definitely a fun time at the movies and deserves a big screen experience, notes Mayur Sanap.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD