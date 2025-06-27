HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets soar after Trump's 'great deal with India' hint

Fri, 27 June 2025
12:09
image
Domestic stock indices opened with gains for the fourth straight session on Friday, supported by positive global cues, like hints of extending the July 9 tariff deadline.

The White House hinted that the tariff deadline may be pushed back, and President Donald Trump said a "great deal" is coming up with India, boosting investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,576.65, up by 27.65 points or 0.11 per cent. The BSE Sensex also opened higher at 83,774.45, gaining 18.58 points or 0.02 per cent.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, told ANI, "Fourth positive day coming up for Indian markets, with global cues turning supportive. The July 9th tariff deadline may get pushed again with a White House spokesperson saying on Thursday that President Trump can postpone it. US has announced the codification of its China tariff deal, though there is no confirmation from the Chinese yet."

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 rose by 0.42 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.41 per cent. Sector-wise, Nifty Metal led the gains with a rally of over 1 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank surged 1.16 per cent in the opening session.

Other sectors also saw gains, Nifty Auto was up by 0.37 per cent, Nifty IT rose 0.36 per cent, and Nifty Pharma gained 0.28 per cent.Indian negotiation team is currently in the US working on a trade deal, though the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) may take another six months.India's strong domestic fundamentals, a responsive RBI, and good monsoon conditions are supporting the market. 

US markets hitting all-time highs and the US dollar weakening, emerging markets like India are likely to benefit. Foreign institutional investors are also expected to return to Indian markets, which could lead to a fresh infusion of liquidity. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Markets soar after Trump's 'great deal with India' hint

'Hindi imposition': Uddhav, Raj to hold joint march
'Hindi imposition': Uddhav, Raj to hold joint march

Shiv Sena-Udhhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will jointly organise a protest march on July 5 against the state government's reported move to make Hindi compulsory up to Class 4 under the 'Three Language Policy'.

Air India flight to Bangkok held at Mumbai for 5 hrs
Air India flight to Bangkok held at Mumbai for 5 hrs

A Bangkok-bound Air India flight from Mumbai was held back for over five hours on June 25, after some hay was found stuck in one of the aircraft's wings, the airline has said.

Father-in-law raped Faridabad woman before murder: Cops
Father-in-law raped Faridabad woman before murder: Cops

The investigation into the case of a woman who was buried after her murder in Haryana's Faridabad has revealed that the victim was allegedly raped by her father-in-law before her murder, said police.

'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'
'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'

'According to JP, Indira Gandhi was not much of a danger to democracy. He said, it was Sanjay Gandhi and his gang.'

