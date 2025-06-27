HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets extend winning run to 4th day

Fri, 27 June 2025
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the fourth straight session on Friday, supported by buying in blue-chips ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid fresh foreign fund inflows. 

A strengthening rupee against the US dollar and softening crude oil prices in international markets also boosted investor confidence, according to traders. The BSE Sensex climbed 303.03 points or 0.36 per cent to reclaim the 84,000 level and settle at 84,058.90.

During the day, it jumped 333.48 points or 0.39 per cent to 84,089.35. On the similar lines, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 88.80 points or 0.35 per cent to 25,637.80. From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Electronics and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers.

Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC
Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC

A college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday.

LIVE! Govt unlikely to implement 20-28C AC temp immediately
LIVE! Govt unlikely to implement 20-28C AC temp immediately

Elephant runs amok during Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad
Elephant runs amok during Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

One person was injured on Friday during the Rath Yatra procession in Ahmedabad, when a male elephant, agitated by excessive noise, broke a barricade and rushed into a narrow lane, officials said.

Naked, tied-up: 42 rescued from Noida old-age home
Naked, tied-up: 42 rescued from Noida old-age home

Forty-two elderly people were rescued from an 'illegal' old-age home after a police raid at the institution found some women tied up, many residents without clothes and others in 'basement-like' rooms, officials said.

Preserve deceased man's semen: HC on his mother's plea
Preserve deceased man's semen: HC on his mother's plea

The Bombay high court, in an interim order, has directed a Mumbai-based fertility centre to preserve the frozen semen of a deceased unmarried man pending hearing of a petition by his mother who wants to use the fluid to continue the...

