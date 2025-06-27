Markets extend winning run to 4th day

17:02





A strengthening rupee against the US dollar and softening crude oil prices in international markets also boosted investor confidence, according to traders. The BSE Sensex climbed 303.03 points or 0.36 per cent to reclaim the 84,000 level and settle at 84,058.90.





During the day, it jumped 333.48 points or 0.39 per cent to 84,089.35. On the similar lines, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 88.80 points or 0.35 per cent to 25,637.80. From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Electronics and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the fourth straight session on Friday, supported by buying in blue-chips ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid fresh foreign fund inflows.