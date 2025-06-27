Maharashtra logs 13 new Covid cases, one death

17:38

A 65-year-old woman suffering from comorbidities, including rheumatoid arthritis, died in Kolhapur, an official said.





Since January 1, the state has recorded 2,462 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, the department said.





Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, three from Nagpur, two from Pune and one each from Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Satara, an official statement said.





The health department has conducted 28,486 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1, and 2,277 patients have recovered from the infection till date, it said.





Mumbai has reported 980 cases, including 539 in June alone, so far this year.





At least 37 patients have succumbed to the virus in the state since January 1, of whom 36 had comorbidities (pre-existing health conditions that can increase the risk of severe illness), the statement said. -- PTI

