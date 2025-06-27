HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha Kolhapuri chappal artisans want Prada orders

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
14:48
The Prada Kolhapuri chappal
The Prada Kolhapuri chappal
Artisans from Maharashtra have cried foul after footwear similar to famous Kolhapuri chappals featured in Italian luxury fashion brand Prada's spring/summer collection for men, alleging violation of geographical identification (GI) rights. 

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik on Thursday led a delegation of artisans who craft this traditional footwear that originated in Kolhapur to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

They presented a letter urging him to look into the violation and preserve the product, which is a symbol of the state's cultural heritage. Talking to PTI, Mahadik said the patent and design of chappals being promoted by Prada are Kolhapuri and are being sold at Rs 1.7 lakh to Rs 2.10 lakh per pair. 

"We want Prada to give the Kolhapuri identity to their product, and local artisans should get the revenue. If Prada gives us orders, we can manufacture for them. The Kolhapuri brand will reach globally," the BJP leader said. 

He said artisans will get revenue and recognition. Mahadik further said that a public interest litigation (PIL) will be filed in the high court, and he has sought an appointment with Union Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the matter. In a letter to the chief minister, the BJP MP stated that on June 23, Prada presented its men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection in Milan, prominently featuring sandals that resembled Kolhapuri Chappals, which has been awarded a GI tag by the Union government in 2019. 

He further said that there had been no acknowledgement of the source community, nor was there any revenue or credit flowing to the actual artisans of Kolhapur and nearby districts, who are the true keepers of the art. 

"This kind of commercial appropriation not only violates GI regulations but also threatens the livelihood and dignity of thousands of families involved in this traditional trade," he wrote. Kolhapuri chappals are open-toe sandals characterised by braided leather design and detailing. With origins dating back to the 12th century, these are typically handcrafted and manufactured in Kolhapur and surrounding districts of Sangli, Satara and Solapur. Mahadik, who hails from Kolhapur, requested the chief minister to raise the issue with the Centre for immediate intervention and appealed that the state government create awareness and form a protective mechanism of GI-tagged crafts at the state level. 

He also demanded that state-level legal and financial support be provided to artisans in cases of global exploitation. He further claimed that Prada has taken down pictures of the sandals from its website following criticism. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After Pahalgam killings, multi-tier security for Amarnath
LIVE! After Pahalgam killings, multi-tier security for Amarnath

Father-in-law raped Faridabad woman before murder: Cops
Father-in-law raped Faridabad woman before murder: Cops

The investigation into the case of a woman who was buried after her murder in Haryana's Faridabad has revealed that the victim was allegedly raped by her father-in-law before her murder, said police.

'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'
'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'

'According to JP, Indira Gandhi was not much of a danger to democracy. He said, it was Sanjay Gandhi and his gang.'

'This Isn't How A Crash Probe Should Work'
'This Isn't How A Crash Probe Should Work'

'... when the process isn't transparent, people will naturally raise questions.'The AAIB's own press release says they had the black boxes by June 16.' 'Why wasn't decoding initiated until the 24th? What were they waiting for?'

Man held for raping minor daughters for over 5 years
Man held for raping minor daughters for over 5 years

A man was arrested and sent to jail in Jaipur on Thursday for alleged sexual abuse, including rape, of his two minor daughters over five years, a senior police official said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD