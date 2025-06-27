Maha Kolhapuri chappal artisans want Prada orders

14:48

The Prada Kolhapuri chappal





BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik on Thursday led a delegation of artisans who craft this traditional footwear that originated in Kolhapur to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.





They presented a letter urging him to look into the violation and preserve the product, which is a symbol of the state's cultural heritage. Talking to PTI, Mahadik said the patent and design of chappals being promoted by Prada are Kolhapuri and are being sold at Rs 1.7 lakh to Rs 2.10 lakh per pair.





"We want Prada to give the Kolhapuri identity to their product, and local artisans should get the revenue. If Prada gives us orders, we can manufacture for them. The Kolhapuri brand will reach globally," the BJP leader said.





He said artisans will get revenue and recognition. Mahadik further said that a public interest litigation (PIL) will be filed in the high court, and he has sought an appointment with Union Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the matter. In a letter to the chief minister, the BJP MP stated that on June 23, Prada presented its men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection in Milan, prominently featuring sandals that resembled Kolhapuri Chappals, which has been awarded a GI tag by the Union government in 2019.





He further said that there had been no acknowledgement of the source community, nor was there any revenue or credit flowing to the actual artisans of Kolhapur and nearby districts, who are the true keepers of the art.





"This kind of commercial appropriation not only violates GI regulations but also threatens the livelihood and dignity of thousands of families involved in this traditional trade," he wrote. Kolhapuri chappals are open-toe sandals characterised by braided leather design and detailing. With origins dating back to the 12th century, these are typically handcrafted and manufactured in Kolhapur and surrounding districts of Sangli, Satara and Solapur. Mahadik, who hails from Kolhapur, requested the chief minister to raise the issue with the Centre for immediate intervention and appealed that the state government create awareness and form a protective mechanism of GI-tagged crafts at the state level.





He also demanded that state-level legal and financial support be provided to artisans in cases of global exploitation. He further claimed that Prada has taken down pictures of the sandals from its website following criticism. PTI

