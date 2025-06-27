HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Lord Jagannath's chariot set to roll out for Mausi Bari in Ranchi

Fri, 27 June 2025
Lord Jagannath's chariot along with goddess Subhadra and Lord Balbhadra are set to roll out on Friday evening on way to their annual nine-day sojourn to Mausi Bari (maternal aunt's house) in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi amid tight security. 

The chariots of the deities will start rolling around 4.30 pm from Jagannath temple in Dhurwa with traditional rituals. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their wishes on the occasion of Rath Yatra. 

"Heartfelt greetings to all devotees on the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra. May Lord Jagannath bless this auspicious journey to bring happiness, prosperity, and peace to everyone's life," Gangwar posted on X. 

The chief minister wrote on X, "May Lord Jagannath bless everyone with good health, happiness, peace, and prosperity." Ranchi administration has made elaborate security arrangements for thousands of devotees, who will throng the temple this afternoon to have darshan of the deities at the 17th-century shrine atop Jagannathpur hills. 

Thakur Ani Nath Shahdeo of Barkagarh princely state had started the tradition patterned after Puri in 1691. Ranchi deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri on Thursday reviewed the preparedness and security arrangements and directed the officials to ensure that devotees do not face any problems during Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra celebration will be held from June 27 to July 5 in Ranchi this year. A 10-day fair will also be held to mark the celebration. -- PTI

