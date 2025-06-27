Left students clash with cops over rape in Kolkata college

18:56

File image





Multiple agitators were reportedly injured in the scuffle and police said that an unknown number of demonstrators were detained and taken to Lalbazar, headquarters of the city police.





Nasty scenes of scuffles and fistfights broke out as a large contingent of lathi-wielding police and RAF personnel, led by Jadavpur Division DCP Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta, tried to remove agitators who had blocked Rajdanga Main Road in Kasba, disrupting traffic while attempting to lay siege to the Kasba police station.





Demonstrators were seen trying to grab batons from the hands of policemen.





The protestors also tried to snatch some of their colleagues from the grips of police personnel when they were being apprehended.





The police also chased the protestors over significant distances on the road to disperse them.





The protestors had gathered in large numbers outside the Kasba PS where a student of the local South Calcutta Law College was allegedly gangraped inside institution premises on Wednesday.





Earlier, DC Jadavpur, in a post on X, asserted that the police acted decisively on the accused perpetrators of the crime and was carrying out the investigation with utmost seriousness. -- PTI

Clashes broke out between police and members of Students Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India -- Left wing student and youth organisations -- after security personnel exercised force to remove them from protesting outside Kasba police station over the alleged gangrape of a student on a South Kolkata college campus.