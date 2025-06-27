'India-US trade deal led to abrupt end of Op Sindoor'

11:06

File pic





The US president has repeatedly claimed that he used trade negotiations with both India and Pakistan to stop hostilities in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, a claim which India has vehemently and repeatedly denied.





"After repeating 16 times that he used a trade deal as an instrument to bring about a ceasefire between India & Pakistan, President Trump has now announced that such an India-US trade agreement is going to be signed in the next few days. He calls a ' very big deal.' It better be - given that it led to the abrupt end of Operation Sindoor," Ramesh said in a post on X.





"As is now becoming evident, India has to get to know decisions of great importance to it from the White House in Washington DC," he added.





Earlier, President Trump had said that the US is signing multiple trade deals with countries, highlighting that a notable deal with China has been finalised and that India will follow soon.





While speaking at the Big Beautiful Bill event in Washington DC, Trump said, "We just signed with China yesterday. We are having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we're going to open up India, in the China deal, we are starting to open up China." -- ANI

