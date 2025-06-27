HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's MDL to buy controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard

Fri, 27 June 2025
21:26
A view of Colombo Dockyard/Courtesy Colombo Dockyard website
The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), India's public sector shipyard, has announced a "proposed acquisition" of a controlling stake in Sri Lanka's largest and most established shipyard, Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC) valued at up to $52.96 million, a statement said on Friday. 

This marks MDL's first international venture and is a major milestone in the company's transformation from a purely domestic shipbuilder into a regional maritime player with global aspirations, the statement said. 

Strategically located within the Port of Colombo, CDPLC offers MDL a strong operational foothold in the Indian Ocean Region -- one of the busiest and most geopolitically significant maritime corridors in the world. 

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, is India's leading defence PSU, builder of frontline warships and submarines and has played a pivotal role in the country's naval modernisation. 

Colombo Dockyard PLC, listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, is the flagship of Sri Lanka's maritime industry and serves a wide spectrum of commercial and governmental clients across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. 

"Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), India's Public Sector Shipyard, has announced a significant step in its strategic evolution with the approval of a proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Sri Lanka's largest and most established shipyard, Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC)." 

"The investment, valued at up to USD 52.96 million, will be carried out through a combination of primary infusion and secondary share purchase, including the acquisition of shares from Onomichi Dockyard Co. Ltd., the current majority shareholder," the statement said. -- PTI 

