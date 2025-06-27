India's foreign debt jumps 10% to $736.3 bn; external debt-to-GDP also rises

22:35





As a percentage of the GDP, the external debt increased to 19.1 percent at the end of the recently concluded financial year from 18.5 percent a year ago, it added.





In a year which saw some volatilities in the currency markets, the RBI said the "valuation effect" due to the appreciation of the US dollar against the rupee and other currencies amounted to $5.3 billion, while if one were to exclude the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by $72.9 billion instead of $67.5 billion in the year.





The overall debt included USD 261.7 billion of loans taken by non-financial corporations, $168.4 billion by the government and $202.1 billion by deposit-taking corporations, excluding the central bank, the RBI said.





At March-end 2025, long-term debt (with an original maturity of above one year) was $601.9 billion, an increase of $60.6 billion over the year.





The share of short-term debt (with original maturity of up to one year) in total external debt declined to 18.3 percent at March-end 2025 from 19.1 percent a year ago, but the ratio of short-term debt to foreign exchange reserves increased to 20.1 percent in FY25 against 19.7 percent at the end of March 2024. -- PTI

