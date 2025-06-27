India rejects verdict on Kishenganga, Ratle projects

23:32

India rejects this so-called "supplemental award", the ministry of external affairs said, referring to the ruling in the case related to Pakistan's objections to Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects.





In its ruling, the Court of Arbitration said India's decision in April to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance "does not limit" its competence over the dispute and that its ruling is binding on the parties.





"This latest charade at Pakistan's behest is yet another desperate attempt by it to escape accountability for its role as the global epicenter of terrorism," the MEA said.





"Pakistan's resort to this fabricated arbitration mechanism is consistent with its decades-long pattern of deception and manipulation of international forums," it said in a statement.





India has never recognised the proceedings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration after Pakistan raised objections to certain design elements of the two projects under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.





"Today, the illegal Court of Arbitration, purportedly constituted under the Indus Waters Treaty 1960, albeit in brazen violation of it, has issued what it characterizes as a 'supplemental award' on its competence concerning the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the MEA said. -- PTI

