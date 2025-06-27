HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Honeymoon murder: Cops seize gun, Rs 50,000

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
13:18
Raja was killed while he was on his honeymoon
Raja was killed while he was on his honeymoon
Police have seized a gun and Rs 50,000 from the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Superintendent of Police (SP) Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said on Friday. 

SP Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor told the reporters, "A weapon was seized yesterday, including a gun with ammunition and Rs 50,000, which we recovered from the vehicle. Since we have police custody, we will further interrogate more... Raj and Akash disclosed a weapon in the bag, allowing us to proceed accordingly." 

The police official added that the accused will be interrogated to find out if the laptops used by the accused were discarded or hidden somewhere.

"Currently, we are planning to interrogate them to determine if we can gain more insight into this matter. We want to find out whether the materials, such as laptops, have been discarded or not. They claimed that the laptops had been thrown away, but we will interrogate them to discover exactly where they were disposed of or if they are still being kept somewhere," SP Kharkongor said. 

Meanwhile, Lokendra Singh Tomar, the eighth accused in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was produced in court in Gwalior on Tuesday. He has been given a three-day transit remand. He is accused of disposing of the pistol and the bag full of money in the murder case, as well as destroying evidence, Meghalaya police said. 

He will be taken to Meghalaya via Indore, Delhi and Guwahati. Police Station Incharge Rashid Khan said, "Lokendra Kumar was presented in Court. A three-day transit remand has been approved. After his medical test here, he will be taken to Indore, from where he will be flown to Delhi, then to Guwahati, after which he will be taken to Shillong by road." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 people arrested in gang-rape of student in Kolkata
LIVE! 3 people arrested in gang-rape of student in Kolkata

'Hindi imposition': Uddhav, Raj to hold joint march
'Hindi imposition': Uddhav, Raj to hold joint march

Shiv Sena-Udhhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will jointly organise a protest march on July 5 against the state government's reported move to make Hindi compulsory up to Class 4 under the 'Three Language Policy'.

Air India flight to Bangkok held at Mumbai for 5 hrs
Air India flight to Bangkok held at Mumbai for 5 hrs

A Bangkok-bound Air India flight from Mumbai was held back for over five hours on June 25, after some hay was found stuck in one of the aircraft's wings, the airline has said.

Father-in-law raped Faridabad woman before murder: Cops
Father-in-law raped Faridabad woman before murder: Cops

The investigation into the case of a woman who was buried after her murder in Haryana's Faridabad has revealed that the victim was allegedly raped by her father-in-law before her murder, said police.

'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'
'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'

'According to JP, Indira Gandhi was not much of a danger to democracy. He said, it was Sanjay Gandhi and his gang.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD