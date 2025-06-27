Honeymoon murder: Cops seize gun, Rs 50,000

13:18

Raja was killed while he was on his honeymoon





SP Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor told the reporters, "A weapon was seized yesterday, including a gun with ammunition and Rs 50,000, which we recovered from the vehicle. Since we have police custody, we will further interrogate more... Raj and Akash disclosed a weapon in the bag, allowing us to proceed accordingly."





The police official added that the accused will be interrogated to find out if the laptops used by the accused were discarded or hidden somewhere.





"Currently, we are planning to interrogate them to determine if we can gain more insight into this matter. We want to find out whether the materials, such as laptops, have been discarded or not. They claimed that the laptops had been thrown away, but we will interrogate them to discover exactly where they were disposed of or if they are still being kept somewhere," SP Kharkongor said.





Meanwhile, Lokendra Singh Tomar, the eighth accused in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was produced in court in Gwalior on Tuesday. He has been given a three-day transit remand. He is accused of disposing of the pistol and the bag full of money in the murder case, as well as destroying evidence, Meghalaya police said.





He will be taken to Meghalaya via Indore, Delhi and Guwahati. Police Station Incharge Rashid Khan said, "Lokendra Kumar was presented in Court. A three-day transit remand has been approved. After his medical test here, he will be taken to Indore, from where he will be flown to Delhi, then to Guwahati, after which he will be taken to Shillong by road." -- ANI

Police have seized a gun and Rs 50,000 from the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Superintendent of Police (SP) Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said on Friday.