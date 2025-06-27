HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Great deal' coming up with India: Trump

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
08:36
image
United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (US local time) that America has signed a deal with China and hinted that a 'very big' deal with India will follow soon.

Trump made the remarks while speaking at the Big Beautiful Bill event.

In his speech hinting towards trade deals, Trump said, "Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it. Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, 'You really have anybody of any interest? Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We are having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we're going to open up India, in the China deal, we are starting to open up China."

Trump asserted that deals will not be made with every other nation.

"We're not going to make deals with everybody. Some we are just going to send them a letter, say thank you very much. You are to pay 25, 35, 45 per cent. That's the easy way to do it, and my people don't want to do it that way. They want to do some of it, but they want to make more deals than I would do," he said.

"But we're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we're going to open up India, in the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened, and the relationship with every country has been very good."

However, Trump did not elaborate on the details of the deal signed with China.

TOP STORIES

Some difficulty, but...: Shuks' first message from ISS
Some difficulty, but...: Shuks' first message from ISS

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the 634th astronaut to travel to space as he entered the International Space Station on Thursday after a 28-hour journey.

SEE: Warm hugs as Shuks, 3 others enter space station
SEE: Warm hugs as Shuks, 3 others enter space station

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

Review 'socialist', 'secular' in Preamble: RSS
Review 'socialist', 'secular' in Preamble: RSS

He said discussions were held on this issue later but no effort was made to remove them from the preamble.

No visa on 'omitting' social media info: US embassy
No visa on 'omitting' social media info: US embassy

Outlining each visa adjudication as a 'national security decision', the United States has asked applicants to share their social media usernames or handles of each platform they have used in the last five years.

Meghalaya-like murder shocks T'gana; bride, lover held
Meghalaya-like murder shocks T'gana; bride, lover held

The police claim to have cracked the case, reminiscent of the recent Meghalaya honeymoon murder, within a week of receiving a complaint alleging that Tejeshwar (32) went missing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD