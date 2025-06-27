A college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday.
One person was injured on Friday during the Rath Yatra procession in Ahmedabad, when a male elephant, agitated by excessive noise, broke a barricade and rushed into a narrow lane, officials said.
Forty-two elderly people were rescued from an 'illegal' old-age home after a police raid at the institution found some women tied up, many residents without clothes and others in 'basement-like' rooms, officials said.
The Bombay high court, in an interim order, has directed a Mumbai-based fertility centre to preserve the frozen semen of a deceased unmarried man pending hearing of a petition by his mother who wants to use the fluid to continue the...
