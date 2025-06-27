HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Forex reserves decline by $1 bn to $697.93 bn

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
18:04
image
India's forex reserves dropped by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion for the week ended June 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had jumped by $2.29 billion to $698.95 billion. 

Forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024. 

For the week ended June 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $357 million to $589.06 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

The gold reserves were down by $573 million to $85.74 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights declined by $85 million to $18.672 billion, the apex bank said. 

India's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $1 million to $4.45 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC
Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC

A college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday.

LIVE! JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC
LIVE! JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC

Plot to carry out blasts in 4 Assam cities foiled: Sarma
Plot to carry out blasts in 4 Assam cities foiled: Sarma

The 'key person' involved with the plan is still absconding, though the police have his whereabouts and he will be nabbed soon, Sarma said.

China's naval chief, top N-scientist expelled in purge
China's naval chief, top N-scientist expelled in purge

Vice Admiral Li Hanjun, chief of staff of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and Liu Shipeng, deputy chief engineer of China National Nuclear Corporation, have been expelled from the National People's Congress (NPC), the Hong...

Ration scam in Amethi? Soil, salt found in food grains
Ration scam in Amethi? Soil, salt found in food grains

(UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A major irregularity has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi where bags of food grain, meant to be distributed under the free ration scheme for the poor, were allegedly found mixed with soil and salt, officials...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD