Five Bangladesh nationals, two Indian touts arrested in Tripura

Fri, 27 June 2025
23:49
File image
File image
Five Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, were arrested in West Tripura district over the past 24 hours for illegally entering India, the police said on Friday.

Two Indian nationals accused of aiding them were also taken into custody.

On Friday, two Bangladeshi women and an Indian tout were arrested from Northgate area under East Agartala police station.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team detained the trio and questioned them.

"During interrogation, the two women failed to produce valid travel documents and later admitted they had crossed over from Bangladesh," East Agartala police station officer-in-charge Rana Chatterjee said. 

The Indian tout, identified as Krishna Debnath from Nutanbazar in South Tripura district, was arrested for facilitating their illegal entry, he added.

All three were produced in court, and police sought their remand for further interrogation.

In a separate incident on Thursday evening, three more Bangladeshi nationals including two women were apprehended from the Amtali bypass area. -- PTI

