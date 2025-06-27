HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Couple arrested for live streaming sexual acts for money in Telangana

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
00:40
image
In a shocking incident, a husband and wife were arrested for allegedly live streaming their sexual acts on a mobile app for money, the police said on Thursday.

The couple would share access links on the app with users who paid to watch the content. 

During the live streams, the man (41), a car driver by profession, and his wife (37) reportedly wore masks to conceal their identities, they said.   

The couple admitted to engaging in the act as a means of earning easy money.   

Acting on a tip-off, they were arrested after a case was registered under IT Act, they added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Some difficulty, but...: Shuks' first message from ISS
Some difficulty, but...: Shuks' first message from ISS

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the 634th astronaut to travel to space as he entered the International Space Station on Thursday after a 28-hour journey.

SEE: Warm hugs as Shuks, 3 others enter space station
SEE: Warm hugs as Shuks, 3 others enter space station

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

LIVE! Closely following IAEA updates on Iran: India
LIVE! Closely following IAEA updates on Iran: India

India refuses to sign SCO document that skipped Pak terror
India refuses to sign SCO document that skipped Pak terror

In his address, Singh said there should be "no double standards" in combating terrorism and urged the SCO member nations to condemn the menace with unity.

Omit social media, risk visa denial: US tightens rules
Omit social media, risk visa denial: US tightens rules

Outlining each visa adjudication as a "national security decision", the US has asked applicants to share their social media usernames or handles of each platform they have used in the last five years.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD