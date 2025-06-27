Couple arrested for live streaming sexual acts for money in Telangana

00:40





The couple would share access links on the app with users who paid to watch the content.





During the live streams, the man (41), a car driver by profession, and his wife (37) reportedly wore masks to conceal their identities, they said.





The couple admitted to engaging in the act as a means of earning easy money.





Acting on a tip-off, they were arrested after a case was registered under IT Act, they added. -- PTI

In a shocking incident, a husband and wife were arrested for allegedly live streaming their sexual acts on a mobile app for money, the police said on Thursday.